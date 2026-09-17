If You Like Paramore’s ‘Riot’, Here Are Your Next 3 Album Listens

For fans of Paramore’s 2007 sophomore album Riot who are looking for their next listen, we’ve got three albums that should check all the boxes. Deep emotional lyrics, explosive energy, and late-2000s pop-punk attitude, plus a little offering of third wave emo sentiment. If you didn’t already know about these albums, you’re going to want to listen.

‘Reign of Terror’ by Sleigh Bells

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Sleigh Bells released their second album, Reign of Terror, in 2012, going in a more guitar-driven direction than their 2010 debut. It’s somewhat heavier than Paramore’s Riot, which is built on cleaner pop-punk guitar. But Reign of Terror has the same attitude that Riot has: unashamed, unapologetic, sure of itself even in its missteps.

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Despite the heavy guitar, Reign of Terror benefited from Alexis Krauss’ pop songwriting background. Deeper lyrics, hooks, and bridges combined with fewer samples but a more established guitar sound made Reign of Terror a successfully crafted album. It was a departure from the duo’s debut, but the stylistic changes worked for more emotional songwriting.

‘Bless My Psyche’ by Sincere Engineer

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Sincere Engineer’s 2021 album Bless My Psyche dives headfirst into a classic pop-punk sound, down to Deanna Belos’ vocal style. Right from the start, this album is on par with Paramore’s Riot in terms of sounding like it came out in 2007. But beyond that, Bless My Psyche is proof that third wave emo is alive and well in the 2020s.

Still, this album is more than emo-style reminiscing. The songwriting has substance, tackling subjects not often discussed. Loss, loneliness, and depression become physical ailments through expertly crafted lyrics, turning emotional experiences into visceral expressions. But throughout the album, it balances melodrama with catchy hooks. Emotional realism that doesn’t lose sight of its listeners.

‘The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets’ by Marmozets

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Marmozets released their debut album, The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets, in 2014. After their second album in 2018, they went on an indefinite hiatus, leaving fans desperate for more. After eight years, Marmozets are back with a third album, but their debut is still one of the best pop-punk albums ever made.

With crisp guitar and dynamic vocals, this album sounds like it came out alongside Paramore’s Riot. Big sound, bigger attitude, and occasional use of hardcore breakdowns to keep listeners on their toes, The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets doesn’t go from 0 to 60 in .5 seconds or anything like that. Instead, it’s an album that’s perpetually at 100 mph, breaking all laws of physics as it goes.

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