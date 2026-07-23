If You Like These 3 Bands, Good News: You Might Be a Shoegazer and Not Even Know It

In the 1980s and 90s, bands such as My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, and Ride pioneered shoegaze. Their use of distortion and ethereal vocals laid out the template for the alternative genre. Shoegaze expanded significantly throughout the 90s and into the 2000s, branching out and infiltrating other genres. Given this, you may be a fan of bands that have lifted elements of shoegaze. You also may not even realize this. It’s okay. I’ll give you the breakdown of how you may be a shoegaze fan if you like these three bands.

Fontaines D.C.

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The first impression of Irish indie-rockers Fontaines D.C. placed the band in a post-punk category. Largely due to their breakthrough hit “Boys In The Better Land” off their debut album. With their sophomore album, A Hero’s Death, the band’s sound shifted toward shoegaze, but not all the way. Their next two albums would share qualities reminiscent of 90s shoegaze bands such as Ride and Slowdive.

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Many young fans of the group may not realize that their musical sensibilities are beginning to align with shoegaze. Give a listen to “Drive Blind” by Ride and “When The Sun Hits” by Slowdive. Then listen to “Favourite” or “Here’s The Thing” by Fontaines D.C. In recent years, the band has dominated the alternative charts, introducing a whole new generation to this sound.

WIlco

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Chicago’s indie rock legends are known for their genre-bending live performances. Over the years, Wilco has transformed their sound several times. First, they leaned into alt-country, then art-rock mixed with folk, and even elements of jazz at certain points. At various times, the band leaned into elements of shoegaze, and their diehard cult following may not realize it. A grand example of this is “You Satellite” from the band’s 2015 album Star Wars. Other examples include “Poor Places” (2002), “Wishful Thinking” (2004), and “Art Of Almost” (2011).

COCTEAU TWINS

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Around the same time shoegaze was emerging, Cocteau Twins penned hits with similar qualities. They blended dream-pop with soaring ethereal vocals, creating an ambient wall-of-sound effect. Shoegazers can easily gravitate to Cocteau Twins, as it’s basically shoegaze-lite. Their 1984 hit “Pearly-Dewdrops’ Drops” was a masterclass in the use of ethereal vocal effects. Another great example would be “Heaven Or Las Vegas” from 1990; their ambient dream-pop is nearly shoegaze at times.

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