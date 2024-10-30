If You Missed the Indie Horror Showcase, Watch It Now

Off the top: I can’t stress enough how awesome of a presentation 2024’s Indie Horror Showcase was. The joint opened with Bye Sweet Carole, a “chilling narrative-horror game inspired by classic animation movies.” After that stylish intro, things only continued being awesome. No filler, no nonsense.

When I say this was an event, please believe me. So often, players complain about games being too similar to one another. We always want variety — innovative ideas and interesting mechanics. Well, this showcase delivered precisely that in droves. This was the first showcase ever where I wanted to play each and every game that was shown. Even the Xbox Partner Preview had at least one or two “Eh, not my cup of tea” games.

“It’s so cool seeing him host this. I have been watching him since 2013, I think I stumbled on him playing half-life 2 nightmare house or curse of the blackwater, and the re4 play throughs. I somehow skipped amnesia. But I did watch Amnesia Justine and his play through of machine for pig. And now, there are many more play throughs. Keep up the entertaining work, john!” one YouTuber commented.

2024’s indie horror showcase was one for the ages

Oh, how could I forget? The event was hosted by John Wolfe, someone whose horror playthroughs on YouTube are classy. Basically, the whole thing was a 20/10 affair. If you love games? This showed why you do. Indie Horror is probably, pound for pound and bar for bar, the best and most creative subgenre in all of gaming. Do you know how fast my eyes would’ve glazed over if there was a “First-Person Shooter Showcase”? Yuck.

I’m so genuinely excited for everything shown, but it would be rude of me to use it as the main image of this article and not shout it out. Tom the Postgirl? Need it. “Take a ride with Tom through her village and discover a great deal—perhaps too much—about the locals. Her approach, although controversial, is highly effective: intense and obsessive stalking,” says the game’s Steam blurb! You can even play a demo of it right now! We stand by the indies in this house — and showcases like this one remind me why I fight so hard for ’em!