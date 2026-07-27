If You Play These 3 Songs on a First Date, Don’t Expect a Text Back

A first impression is of the utmost importance on a first date. The way in which you present yourself, and the things surrounding you as well. Conversation pieces, stylistic choices, and even the music you decide to play. Certain songs can come off wrong and instantly place you in the wrong category. As a heads up, if you play these three songs on a first date, don’t expect a second date or even a text back.

“every breath you take” by the police

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For decades, this track has been taken the wrong way. It truly comes off as a stalker anthem, longing to keep an eye on every move their love makes, including “every breath” they take. On a first date, you can easily fall into a potential stalker category if you go out of your way to play this song.

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Initially, the song seemed like a love song in 1983 and was promoted as such. But imagine simply saying the things mentioned in the song on a first date. “Every move you make, every step you take, I’ll be watching you.” Creepy vibes indeed. Sting himself admitted the song is about jealousy and obsessive control in a relationship. In a BBC Radio 2 interview, Sting stated, “I think the song is very, very sinister and ugly. People have actually misinterpreted it as being a gentle little love song, when it’s quite the opposite. Hence so.”

“cheatin’” by gin blossoms

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In 1992, the Gin Blossoms scored their first hit record with New Miserable Experience. Their breakthrough hit, “Hey Jealousy”, shot the band into stardom and became their signature hit. The album contained multiple hits for the band, but there’s one track I wouldn’t put on during a first date. The final track on the album features guitarist Jesse Valenzuela on lead vocals.

The tongue-in-cheek country tune “Cheatin’” is, as it describes, about cheating. More specifically, the main hook states, “You can’t call it cheatin’, she reminds me of you.” Though the song is not to be taken seriously, it can send the wrong signals on a first date. You certainly don’t want your date to think you’re a cheater right out of the gate.

“Hot in Herre” by Nelly

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I think this one is a given. Clearly, a song about taking off all of your clothes isn’t quite an appropriate song for a first date. No matter how hot it is in there. It’s not entirely a song to win someone over with. Even in the verses, he’s trying anything he can to get the woman in bed.

Not exactly the way I’d “woo” someone. The 2002 Nelly hit was iconic at the time, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the US Pop Airplay, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot Rap Songs, and the Rhythmic Airplay charts. Despite the song’s massive success and appeal, it’s certainly not appealing for a first-date scenario.

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