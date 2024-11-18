If You Teach a Rat to Drive, It Will Take a Joy Ride—No, Really

Dr. Kelly Lambert, a professor of behavioral neuroscience at the University of Richmond, has been teaching rats how to drive—certainly not an easy feat, but probably no more difficult of a time than my driving instructor had with teenage me.

Dr. Lambert and her team of neuroscientists first created rodent cars using a plastic cereal container and a small wire for the rodents to pull as a gas pedal. They then taught the rats how to operate the “vehicle.”

Videos by VICE

“As expected, rats housed in enriched environments—complete with toys, space, and companions—learned to drive faster than those in standard cages,” Dr. Lambert wrote on LiveScience. “This finding supported the idea that complex environments enhance neuroplasticity: the brain’s ability to change across the lifespan in response to environmental demands.”

The team published these results in January of 2020. Later that summer, Dr. Lambert noticed something even more intriguing when walking into the lab: “The three driving-trained rats eagerly ran to the side of the cage, jumping up like my dog does when asked if he wants to take a walk,” she said, per LiveScience.

It seemed the little guys were filled with joy at the idea of driving their custom-made cars. In fact, they even know the rush of revving the engine.

“Behaviors associated with positive experiences are associated with joy in humans, but what about rats?” Dr. Lambert pondered. “Was I seeing something akin to joy in a rat? Maybe so, considering that neuroscience research is increasingly suggesting that joy and positive emotions play a critical role in the health of both human and nonhuman animals.”

The researchers wanted to further explore a rat’s anticipation for and motivation to drive. So, they created a behavioral test that allowed them to choose between a longer journey by “car” and a shorter one by “foot.” The prize? A beloved Froot Loop treat at the end of the path.

“Surprisingly, two of the three rats chose to take the less efficient path of turning away from the reward and running to the car to drive to their Froot Loop destination,” Dr. Lambert wrote. “This response suggests that the rats enjoy both the journey and the rewarding destination.”

That’s a joy ride if I’ve ever seen one.