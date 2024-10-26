If You Want ‘Helldivers 2’ on the Xbox, the Answer Is *Shrug*

Helldivers 2 is, regrettably, a lightning bolt I missed when it released February 2024. Everyone else was proudly spreading Democracy for Super Earth, and my silly self was deep in the occupational trenches. Even as a hardcore Sony fan, I’d consider myself a “spread the love” kind of guy! (…Don’t think about the slightly horrific future of a one-console monopoly.)

But it’s fair to say the Xbox has had to make some concessions lately. It lost Pentiment to the PlayStation, alongside Hi-Fi Rush and a few others. Recently, it’s been indicated that even more former Xbox exclusives will be shared with other consoles. So, one big question naturally enters the mind of an Xbox owner without a PlayStation: “Will the PlayStation share Helldivers 2 like Xbox shared with them?” Well, there’s actually kind of an answer!

Videos by VICE

The Community Manager of the Helldivers 2 development studio, Arrowhead — simply known as “Twinbeard” — addressed the possibility on Discord. Another user started the conversation, saying, “I just want reinforcements in the way of Xbox players. But that’s never gonna happen.”

‘helldivers 2′ on xbox is a big ol’ “Maybe?”

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Twinbeard’s response? “Who says it couldn’t? It’s not up to us but to Sony and Phil to duke out, but hypothetically speaking, if both partners think it would benefit them from a financial/brand standpoint, it could. If Sony believes it won’t [benefit the company] though, it won’t.”

I hate to be the cynic, but… logically, Sony/PlayStation has all the power in the world of console gaming. Nintendo’s chillin’, doing its own thing and succeeding. But if the Xbox and PlayStation are in a boxing match, PlayStation has been cleaning the Xbox’s clock for a solid few rounds and then some. Sure, it would perhaps be a nice gesture to Xbox players if Sony were to throw the Xbox a bone in Helldivers 2. But if you’re holding your breath for such a possibility, you won’t be long for this world.

Our best bet is to hope that, in the background, Microsoft has played its hand well enough to where Sony would consider forking over one of their highest-performing games in hopes of expanding to a new player base. Again, though, maybe don’t count on that!