If You Want ‘Veilguard’ DLC, ‘Mass Effect’ Has Bad News for You

You know what must suck? Always being the “other” sibling everyone likes better. Well, Mass Effect is that shining bastion of joy for folks compared to Dragon Age, apparently. Rolling Stone interviewed John Epler, a veteran Creative Director at BioWare. As Mass Effect is the big elephant in the room following Veilguard, Epler addressed a few points regarding the next major entry in the space opera saga.

If you love Dragon Age: The Veilguard? I’m so sorry. BioWare’s favorite child needs to be taken care of! “With Dragon Age: The Veilguard now complete, BioWare confirms that there are currently no plans for downloadable expansions. The developers’ full attention has now shifted entirely to the next Mass Effect as their current project,” Rolling Stone confirms.

You’d think Mass Effect‘s luster would’ve lessened with Andromeda. But even that has aged somewhat gracefully since everyone laughed at all the compilations of the game’s various glitches and bugs! Though, I won’t lie. I’m also super eager to play Mass Effect again. Before the infamous fiasco surrounding the third game, the franchise was my sci-fi geek go-to. Not Star Wars, Star Trek, or anything else. Mass Effect was my sweet sci-fi epic!

move over, ‘dragon age,’ ‘mass effect’ needs the room

“I do think Andromeda was a better game than its reception suggested, but on the flip side, I don’t think the reception was unfair,” Epler said. “At the time of launch, there were technical issues and things that didn’t work.” “Technical issues” is super generous when talking about the state the game launched in. But, it’s all water under the bridge! You’ve got some work to do if you want to dethrone Baldur’s Gate 3, BioWare!

Epler also tactfully dodged the question of whether BioWare would consider going back to the multiplayer well in its games. Truthfully? This may be a “hot take,” but I really enjoyed ME3’s multiplayer modes. I have fond memories of playing that with a few friends! …Also, speaking of long-running franchises who should bring their multiplayer modes back: hey, Assassin’s Creed! Y’all had a great multiplayer premise — why’d you give up on it?!