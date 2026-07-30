If You’re a Metallica Fan, You Need to Be Listening to These 4 Bands

Metallica is the biggest metal band on the planet these days, no doubt. But if you’re looking for something fresher, more like their old material, I’ve got four bands you need to hear.

Do any of these bands sound exactly like the Four Horsemen? No. You don’t want, or need, that anyway. We already have Metallica, so there’s no need for Metallica-lite.

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What these four bands do have, though, is the essence of 80s Metallica; that hostile, riffy goodness of the golden era of thrash metal.

Cold Steel

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For my money, Cold Steel is one of the best modern thrash bands around. These Florida fellas serve it up mean and heavy, and you can hear it all on their debut album, Discipline & Punish.

I like to think of Cold Steel as the thrash equivalent of chugging a can of beer and then crushing it on your forehead. It’s the same feeling I still get when I listen to Metallica’s Kill ’em All.

Denial of Life

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Denial of Life has been on my radar for a while now because they’re PNWers like me.

The band got their start in 2019, in Tacoma, Washington. In 2022, they dropped their debut album, No Reason. Then, in 2025, they released an EP, Witness The Power. And let me tell you, that is a perfect title for what you’re walking into.

Denial of Life lays on the pedal and does not let up. They’re hard and speedy, with vocalist Brenna Gowin delivering some monstrous vocals. Certainly, if you love 80s Metallica, you need to give Denial of Life a shot.

Nervosa

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Originally from São Paulo, Brazil, Nervosa has been around for more than 15 years. They have six albums under their belts. The most recent is Slave Machine, which was released in April 2026.

If you like the classic thrashy Metallica stuff, circa Master of Puppets and Ride the Lightning, you should give Nervosa a shot. They play their songs fast and clean. The riffs are tight, and the beat is steady.

And while I’ve included one of their more recent songs, I highly recommend checking out all of Nervosa’s eras.

SpiritWorld

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Admittedly, old SpiritWorld was deathier and darker, but the band’s newer material is much more thrash-forward.

Hailing from Las Vegas, SpiritWorld was founded by frontman Stu Folsom in 2017. To date, the band has released three full-length studio albums, including 2025’s Helldorado. The record has a western vibe, which one might not associate with Metallica. However, it’s also got some killer thrash riffs, and it grooves so hard.

I would say, if you’re a fan of Metallica from …And Justice for All through the Black Album, you’ll love what you hear from SpiritWorld.

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