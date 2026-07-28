If You’re a Nirvana Fan, You Need to Be Listening to These 3 Bands

If you’re an old school fan of grunge, or a newcomer discovering the genre for the first time, Nirvana was probably your first exposure. I mean, how could they not be? They’re literally the biggest grunge band of all time.

As you delve deeper into their catalogue, if you’re like me, you might wonder if that incredible serrated-grunge sound is still around. Well, it is, and I can name you three bands that get pretty damn close.

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Let’s get one thing out of the way, though: None of these bands are meant to be a replacement for Nirvana. No one is trying to BE Nirvana. Hell, I certainly can’t speak on their behalf, but I feel confident saying I don’t think any of them would want that responsibility.

Also, let’s just agree that no choice for “if you like Nirvana, try this band” is going to be an absolutely seamless, perfect pick. Nirvana is NIRVANA. But there are a lot of really incredible bands and artists making music that carries on the spirit of the grunge gods, and that deserves to be acknowledged.

Surfbort

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Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Surfbort is a punk rock band with zero f**ks and jagged riffs. (Big Bleach vibes with this band.)

Their sense of self-awareness is palpable. And they write lyrics like “I love it when you tell me god is gay,” without worrying if it’s going to be controversial. That’s so intrinsically Cobain and Nirvana.

Surfbort incorporates some electronic elements in their music, but at their core, they are dingy, unapologetically blemished, and punk f**king rock.

Fox N’ Vead Play video This is maybe a “hear me out” pick, due to their proximity to country music, but I think I’m right. What strikes me about Fox N’Vead, regarding their Nirvana-ness, is the band’s emphasis on bass. They have a very Southern-fried grunge approach to their guitar parts, but that bass is straight-up early-90s Krist Novoselic. There’s also their blatant blues influence, which is something shared by the late Kurt Cobain.

Gouge Away

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Named for a famous Pixies song, South Florida’s Gouge Away are carrying a torch lit by Nirvana some 30+ years ago.

Kurt Cobain was always honest about the fact that the Pixies were an inspiration to him. The same is clearly true here. That reverence—and their gritty garage-grunge attitude—is what makes Gouge Away a spiritual successor to Nirvana. Also, mad respect to vocalist Christina Michelle for hitting those indignant Cobain-esque throaty screams.

Proving my point, I think: the band is set to open for the Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age on their 2026 North American tour. That’s some notable esteem.

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