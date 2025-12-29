If You’re a Silent Hill Fan, You’re Going to Love What Konami’s Planning

There’s no doubt that over the years, the Silent Hill franchise has become one of the most iconic and recognizable names in gaming. From way back in the PS1 era to the recently-released Silent Hill f, these titles have certainly stood the test of time, with a dedicated community of fans who look forward to each new entry. Well, if you’re one of these fans, then you may very well have some exciting news. Apparently, plenty more Silent Hill games are in the works, with a consistent release schedule planned out in advance.

Silent Hill Fans Will have plenty of New Releases to Look Forward To

This information comes from an interview over at Famitsu with Silent Hill series producer, Motoi Okamoto. In this special, he states that following the release of Silent Hill 2 remake in 2024 and Silent Hill f in 2025, the series is officially considered back on track.

As a result, the team behind the franchise now plans to release around one new Silent Hill game per year, including a mix of both previously revealed and currently unannounced projects. This surely seems like an ambitious approach, with even Motoi Okamoto stating that they’re not entirely sure if they will be able to achieve this, but they’ll be trying their best.

“We’re not sure how far we can achieve this, but we’ll do our best as the producer of the Silent Hill series. Ideally, we’d like to keep the buzz around Silent Hill constant. We’ll do our best to provide you with new updates, so we hope you’ll wait a little longer.”

What Projects Are Coming Next For the Silent Hill Franchise?

There are a couple of known projects that could be expected by fans as some of the first upcoming titles to look forward to. Both Silent Hill: Townfall and the Silent Hill remake are likely contenders. When it comes to Townfall, in particular, there have already been previous leaks to suggest that the title may release as soon as 2026. If these leaks end up being true, then fans could be in for a treat very soon. As for the Silent Hill remake, this could potentially follow in 2027, if the Silent Hill team manages to stay true to their one-release-per-year goal.

Some fans have shown concern in response to this news. For the most part, there seems to be some concern that if new releases for the franchise are pushed this consistently, the quality may take a dive as a result. However, this has already been touched on by Motoi Okamoto as well. According to the series producer, the quality of the gameplay and story in any new title is just as much of a priority as frequent releases.

“The quality of the story as a psychological horror is paramount for SILENT HILL. We produce with both the desire to deliver a new title every year and the responsibility to ensure the quality is guaranteed.”

Will fans be lucky enough to start off the supposed yearly release schedule a previously-confirmed Silent Hill game project in 2026? All players can do for now is simply sit tight and keep their eyes peeled for more news and future updates.