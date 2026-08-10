If You’re Looking For a Creative Gender Reveal, Perhaps Yungblud Can Help

Gender reveal parties can really get out of hand these days. One alternative could be the Gender Reveal CONCERT, and we have Yungblud to thank for the idea.

It all went down during a Yungblud show at the First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana. The singer paused the gig when he noticed a couple holding a sign. “We are pregnant, do our gender reveal,” the caption read, per NME. “I’ve ain’t never done a f**king gender reveal before,” Yungblud exclaimed. “Let me tell you something, I ain’t a priest but I’ll f**king do it. Come on.”

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They then tried to hand him an envelope, which contained the gender of the couple’s unborn child. Not content to just read it out coldly from the stage, Yungblud called for the pair to join him. “F**k that, get up here, get them up here,” he said.

Yungblud was ‘nervous’ for the glowing couple to learn what gender their baby is

The couple made their way to the English singer, prompting him to rile up the crowd for them. “Make some f**king noise, man,” Yungblud yelled, to cheers from the audience. He then accepted the envelope, saying: “So I open this and this is gonna show you if it’s a boy or it’s a girl? Come on, get closer; I’m nervous too.”

“I’m gonna remember this moment forever. Bringing life into the world what a beautiful f**king day. Congratulations, guys,” Yungblud continued. It was now time to open the envelope, which he did while the couple waited on pins and needles. “You got,” he said, then announced loudly, “it’s a f**king girl.” The couple hugged, and the crowd cheered. You can see a clip of the beautiful moment below.

Yungblud’s big Montana concert comes roughly one month after he had to pull out of the Cowboys Music Festival due to mental health exhaustion.

In a social media statement at the time, Yung explained that he was canceling his performance due to needing to prioritize mental health. “To all my family in Canada, I apologize for not being there with you all this weekend,” he wrote.

“I’m currently in a place where I’m working on myself and taking time off at home in the U.K.,” the rock star added. “I’m taking this extremely seriously and facing head-on what’s going on for the good of the long term. I will never take any of this for granted, and I will see you all soon. I love you all.”

Yungblud has since been out performing again, as evident by his Montana show.

Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns