If You’re Not a Fan of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Mouse Mode, You Can Use a PC Mouse Instead

A recent showcase by Koei Tecmo revealed that players will be able to use a PC mouse on the Nintendo Switch 2 via USB. This is a significant development, as it means traditional PC ports of games like Civilization VI can now support the preferred gaming peripheral.

Nintendo Switch 2 Supports PC Mouse

During a May 21 showcase of Nobunaga’s Ambition, the game’s producer, Michi Ryu, was demonstrating the Nintendo Switch 2’s Joy-Con mouse mode. However, things got interesting when the developer revealed that players can actually use a real PC mouse with the turn-based strategy game instead: ‘You can also connect a USB mouse, and it will work seamlessly.”

The Nobunaga’s Ambition producer then went into further details about how the feature works. “Once you connect the USB mouse, a message will appear in the top left corner indicating that it’s connected. Once the USB mouse is connected, it will automatically take priority over the Joy-Con 2.” So, it does seem seamless, as it’s pretty much plug and play.

Now, you may be asking: didn’t the Nintendo Switch already allow for keyboard and mouse connectivity? And yes, that’s technically true. However, there weren’t any games that actually supported the peripherals. The fact that a major Nintendo Switch 2 game supports a PC mouse at launch is kind of a big deal. Hopefully, this means we’ll see more traditional PC games supporting the feature as well. I mean, there’s really no excuse not to include it.

joy-Con Mouse Mode could become pointless

Before you get mad at me, hear me out. I’m actually really excited for the Switch 2’s Joy-Con mouse mode. From all the previews and hands-on experiences from the press, the feature reportedly works incredibly well. In fact, some journalists even said they couldn’t go back to a regular controller because of how well Joy-Con mouse mode worked in Metroid Prime 4.

However, if a majority of Nintendo Switch 2 games end up supporting USB PC mice, then it kind of makes the feature obsolete. I mean, if you’re going to be using a controller on a surface anyway, why wouldn’t you just use a PC mouse? That said, I have my doubts that Nintendo will support this feature in their mainline games. Like, I don’t see us being able to use a PC mouse in Metroid Prime 4, for example.

Nintendo is pushing the Joy-Con mouse mode pretty hard, so it wouldn’t make sense to cannibalize it. So, my theory is that USB mouse support will likely be featured in third-party titles. Specifically, PC ports of RTS games. But I won’t lie: even using a PC mouse on Fortnite for Nintendo Switch 2 would be absolutely insane. The advantage some players would have over those using regular Joy-Cons would be ridiculous. Regardless, this is pretty exciting news—and a win for Nintendo Switch 2 players.