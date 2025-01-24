If You’ve Ever Dreamed About an AutoCAD Video Game, ‘Architect Life’ Should Be On Your Radar

My wife and I have been obsessed with House Flipper 2 for quite a while. But, what if we wanted to actually plan out and build the buildings beforehand? Architect Life is looking to bring the most realistic building simulation possible to consoles and PC. Honestly? This looks like an architect’s dream come true. No matter if you’re already in the business, or if you’re planning on getting a degree in the field, this could be a genuinely helpful tool that also doubles as a pretty slick video game. And I love that idea.

Play video

Ready To Start Working Toward Your Architectural Degree With a Video Game? ‘Architect Life’ Is Here To Help

When I was younger, I always loved playing games like The Sims. Not for the life aspects, but for the building aspects. Architect Life looks like the natural evolution of that and seemingly employs realistic building in video game form. As Xbox themselves so naturally put it; It’s a great place to start and build that passion. Folks are comparing it to Rivet and AutoCAD, meaning that it’s going to be a very realistic depiction of putting together actual architectural plans. I’m super eager to see what kind of monstrosities I can create in this world.

It doesn’t look like the fun stops with just the building aspect, either. You can furnish, oversee the production, and just about every step in between. This is going to push Simulators into an even more exciting territory. The only way this could get even better is if it uses physics-based building like All Will Fall, so I can create a house overlooking a lake and watch it topple if I remove a support beam.

Since Architect Life comes out on June 5, 2025, that gives me plenty of time to get my skills in order. Plus, I still can’t put down House Flipper 2, and that should give me ample time to say goodbye. I’m hoping that there’s a multiplayer option here because I know both my wife and I would go bananas putting some houses together. Oh yeah, she’s a Sims girl, too.