Iggy Azalea Doubles Down on Rap Retirement: ‘F**k No’

Over 10 years ago, Iggy Azalea was on top of the world. “Fancy” was a smash hit, a pompous, rich, mean girl anthem that boomed out of countless radios. Moreover, she had her big feature on one of Ariana Grande’s biggest hits, the loud, chaotic “Problem.” It wasn’t without controversy, though. Iggy was an Australian rapper, but rapped with a contrived Southern accent. Moreover, she didn’t maintain her status on the Billboard charts. Eventually, she called it quits after her album The End Of An Era in 2021.

Nowadays, she’s working in the world of cryptocurrency. Still, people flood her comments inquiring if she’d ever make a comeback. But for Iggy Azalea, it’s out of the question. Recently, she posted a series of selfies on Instagram with no caption, just another addition to her feed. One follower promptly entered the comments to inquire about more music from her. “Did you [sign] the record deal or nah?” he asked.

Immediately afterwards, she replied with an emphatic denial. However, she did at least ponder it for a little bit. “F**k no,” Iggy comments. “But I did consider signing it for weeks. I’m very sure I don’t want to come back to the music industry.”

It makes sense why Azalea would be jaded by the industry. Earlier this year, she went on a tirade via a series of posts on X (FKA Twitter), claiming Universal Music Group owes her a ton of international royalties. Naturally, she feels extremely burned considering the amount they allegedly owe her. “Crazy how in my entire career I was never paid a single royalty by Universal Music for anything outside of the USA. They owe me millions of dollars in back pay, that they technically stole from me, as per my contract I am due payment. The amount owed is in the 8-figure range,” Iggy Azalea writes (captured by Billboard).

Additionally, back in August, Iggy spoke with ABC News to talk about her pivot to crypto. There, she talks about how she felt amidst the myriad of fan allegations claiming she was an industry plant. Ultimately, she called the rap game a “battlefield,” one she didn’t feel like dealing with after a while. Azalea does admit there were some faults on her end, but the point still stood for her.

“I was stepping on landmines left and right, and I just couldn’t survive it. It’s not survivable,” Iggy Azalea says. “There are also some things that I walked right into and deserve, or things that I could have done better, but I can’t sit here all day long boohooing about that. It’s just part of life.”