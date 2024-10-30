‘I Wept Real Tears’: Iggy Azalea Just Dropped a ‘Fancy’ New Vibrator

For most folk, retiring means taking up birding and maybe moving to Florida (if they’re really feeling spicy). Iggy Azalea, who retired from music earlier this year, is not living out your grandma’s retirement life, however. Instead, the 34-year-old rapper-turned-Only-Fans-creator is teaming up with Womanizer to bring the world more clit-sucking goodness because …why not?

The new toy is the same tried ‘n’ true Womanizer Liberty 2 that’s become the fav sex toy of legions of women, notorious for its Pleasure Air Technology that gets you off without the toy ever even coming into direct contact with your body.

The limited edition Womanizer Liberty 2 by Iggy Azalea Travel Clitoral Suction Stimulator puts a shiny Y2K twist on the toy, decking it out in a hot pink metallic finish. Given that Azalea’s hit “Fancy” came out when I was still in college, slathering glitter on my eyelids and spending my time dressing up for Y2K themed frat parties, the vision feels like it checks.

Womanizer Liberty 2 by Iggy Azalea Travel Clitoral Suction Stimulator

And, yes, the toy itself is fancy. It’s got eight different intensity levels, plus it’s entirely waterproof, so you can bring it into the shower or bath. While Womanizer makes plenty of power-house toys, this one stands apart for how travel-friendly it is. Compact and designed with a magnetic cover clip, it’s an easy toy to stash in your weekender bag.

Are celeb sex toy partnerships kinda campy? Yes, I’m not going to sit here and pretend otherwise—especially when there are robots involved. However, who among us couldn’t stand to put our ego aside in the name of pleasure?

“Iggy Azalea has long been a bold voice in body confidence and pushing boundaries,” says Womanizer in a statement about the collab, citing a shared vision for the world “where everyone can embrace their sexuality, prioritize their pleasure, and fearlessly celebrate the magnificence of self-love.” Already, plenty of women are jumping on board to do just that. The new toy is racking up 5-star reviews on Lovehoney from ~satisfied~ customers.

“I (literally) couldn’t wait for it to charge fully before I tried it,” says one Lovehoney shopper. “On almost NO CHARGE I was off in literally under a minute. And not just once, multiple times. If this little baby can give me multiple (and I do mean MULTIPLE) rolling Os barely powered enough to turn on, I can’t WAIT to see what full power will do!”

“I can honestly say this little pocket rocket is the best damn vibrator I have ever owned;” writes another shopper, Ellen. “I’m talking 10 seconds. 10 seconds ladies!” Another woman says, “I wept real tears”—which, at the end of the day, is all Iggy and I want for you.