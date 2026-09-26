Iggy Azalea Wonders if It’s a ‘Bad Idea’ To Record a New Album for the First Time in Five Years

Over 10 years ago, Iggy Azalea was one of the biggest, most controversial artists working. Records like “Fancy” and “Problem” with Ariana Grande were massive hits for her. However, people felt that she was culturally appropriating as a white Australian rapper with a fake Southern accent. Eventually, her white-hot momentum cooled down significantly, and she went on to pursue other ventures. Her last full-length album, The End Of An Era, dropped in 2021 before she bowed out from music completely.

Back in November 2025, she doubled down on her aversion towards rapping again. “F**k no,” Azalea replied to a fan on Instagram. “But I did consider signing it for weeks. I’m very sure I don’t want to come back to the music industry.”

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Now, it seems like Iggy Azalea has had a change of heart in her relationship with music. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the 36-year-old artist gave her fans a life update in the caption. There, she teased that she finally returned to the studio for the first time in years. Admittedly, she felt like the decision could be an absolutely terrible one in the long run.

However, after a mushroom-fueled epiphany of sorts, she decided music is too important in her life to leave for good.

Iggy Azalea Teases Return to Music After a Brief Retirement

“I am back recording music. Is that a bad idea? Maybe. Probably. Definitely,” Azalea wrote. “Still, every time I’m incapacitated by mushrooms of the magical kind I seem to have an inner crisis about who I am if I’m not making music. I can’t even eat them anymore because I know that’s where my mind will wander every time.”

Additionally, Iggy Azalea said that she’s been thinking a lot about the constant comments in the past inquiring about her return to music. She admitted to deleting a lot of them in an attempt to move on with her life. Her past experiences with the music industry led her to be particularly bitter. After lots of thinking, she decided to stop running from something she enjoys.

“After months (maybe years) of pondering, I’ve decided it’s unlike me to run away from anything in life,” Iggy Azalea continued. “So recently I decided just to be sure I haven’t been running away from MYSELF too, I’d better record and guess what? I drove home really f**king happy that day. Baby steps my darlings but I fear I may be coming…”

(Photo by Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images)