Stop, Drop, and Swab: This COVID Test Is 30% Off

[Cough, cough] “I can’t go out, I’m sick”—to quote the famous words of Karen Smith from Mean Girls. We’re tired of muttering that phrase over the phone or via DMs, but safety first, kids. It’s flu season soon, which means differentiating whether you have a cold, the flu, RSV, or COVID is going to be extra tricky.

But, before you start freaking out that you might not be able to taste your cult-favorite chili crisp, there’s nothing to worry about—wipe those tears away, you big baby. (Although we will say, that not even our worst enemy deserves the cruel fate of not being able to taste a steak dinner.) When it comes to COVID rapid tests, not all are created equal; some are more reliable than others, and we prefer the kind that doesn’t feel like you’re getting lobotomized by a bristle brush. But iHealth’s tests are quick, pain-free, and reliable, and right now, a five-pack is 30% off on Amazon.

iHealth’s test is FDA-authorized, of course—no bootleg-seemin’ tests over here. All you have to do is swab your nose, then it will let you know the results within 15 minutes, all in the comfort of your own walk-up. Detailed instructions on how to use the tests are included, and you don’t have to use both at the same time. The kit has a 4.5-star rating and over 22,000 reviews on Amazon—we’re sold on its accuracy (and several of our editors have even used this very test kit themselves). “These at-home COVID tests are by far the most user-friendly and have been quite sensitive, and useful for our family,” one reviewer wrote. “They detected my son’s COVID case before he had any distinct symptoms, and they detected my husband’s [symptoms] very early as well.” So save yourself an urgent care visit, and stock up.

The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test 5-Pack is available for purchase (on sale!) at Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.