IKEA Just Released Its Famed Meatball Recipe to Help You Cope With Quarantine

It’s no secret that furniture isn’t the only thing that draws loads of people to IKEA. For some, shopping at IKEA without stopping for their famed meatballs is outright heresy.



With cities everywhere under lockdown and IKEA stores temporarily closed, the Scandinavian furniture chain has thoughtfully released its coveted meatball recipe, a step-by-step guide in the same fashion as its DIY furniture assembly manuals.

Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs pic.twitter.com/d89lRsJxH7 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 20, 2020

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, said IKEA UK’s food manager Lorena Lourido, “which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen.”

“Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable,” she said.

Needless to say, people are absolutely delighted.

I was just telling my roommate other day how much I miss #IKEA lunches and then IKEA releases the recipe for its legendary ‘Swedish Meatballs’ and cream sauce.

But there are also some who are concerned about the lack of social distancing represented in the illustrated guide.

And then there are those who just want to take a little dig at the DIY furniture retailer. All in good fun, of course.

IKEA isn’t the only chain that is giving out free recipes to signature dishes amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonalds shared its Sausage and Egg McMuffin recipes, while Disney posted recipes of its most popular theme park treats like churros bites and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Tons of food recipes are blowing up online as people turn to experimenting in their home kitchens. These certified signature restaurant recipes are sure to keep home cooks busy in quarantine.

