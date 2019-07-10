Ilhan Omar Is Not Here For “Racist Fool” Tucker Carlson’s Latest Attack

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Conservatives love to take pot shots at progressive Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, but Tucker Carlson managed to turn his latest attack on her into a blatantly racist attack on all immigrants.

Videos by VICE

The Fox News host tore into the Democratic representative from Minnesota on his show Tuesday night, saying “she hates this country” and then insisting she’s “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous in this country.” Omar, per Carlson, isn’t grateful enough for the opportunities she’s been afforded as an immigrant.

Omar, for her part, shot back at Carlson, calling him a “racist fool,” throwing in some laugh-crying emojis for good measure.

“No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect,” she wrote. “They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman.”

Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress 🤣🤣



No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect.



They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman! https://t.co/nRS13yWivK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the U.S. at age 12. She left her home country during a civil war, seeking asylum in the U.S. after spending four years in a refugee camp in Kenya.



Carlson referenced a recent profile of Omar where she said that the U.S. had “failed to live up to its founding ideals” and had “disappointed her and so many immigrants.”

“Omar isn’t disappointed in America. She’s enraged by it,” Carlson said. “Some of the people we tried hardest to help hate us passionately.”

He suggested, too, that Americans should push assimilation on immigrants, and should keep people from certain parts of the world with un-American values out of the country.

“Maybe that’s our fault for asking too little of our immigrants. We’re not self-confident enough to make them assimilate, so they never feel fully American,” he said. “Maybe the problem is deeper than that. Maybe we’re importing people from places whose values are simply antithetical to ours.”

Omar’s critiques of the U.S., he said, were “undermining” the country. Immigrants, according to Carlson, aren’t grateful to homegrown Americans for the opportunities they’re afforded. And if they’re not stopped, he suggested, they’ll cause the country to collapse.

“No country can import large people who hate it and expect to survive,” he said. “The Romans were the last to try that, with predictable results.”

Cover: Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York, Thursday, March 2, 2107. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)