iLoveMakonnen, Lil Yachty, and Skippa Da Flippa Move Kilos on “Loaded Up”

Super Chef. Lil Boat. Da Flippa. Barges full of cocaine. “Trust Me Danny” producer Danny Wolf on the 1’s and 2’s. What more could you ask for? “Loaded Up” is a powwow between glorious Atlanta rap weirdos iLoveMakonnen, Lil Yachty, and Migos affiliate Skippa Da Flippa. Hella based verses and kilos are traded here, over production full of chiming bells. It’s hype as hell but a little reminiscent of the Migos hit “Pipe It Up,” so much so, in fact, that Skippa, a master of ad libs on this track and others, can’t help but yell “Pipe it up!” at one point in the background. Still, though, this shit bangs. Stream “Loaded Up” below as we await the promised Makonnen/Yachty mixtape that’s bound to blow the internet apart.