iLoveMakonnen Released a New Track “Jag” with Tunji Ige and Lui Diamonds

Now that iLoveMakonnen is off OVO Sound, you can be sure he’s going to be turning out a ton of tracks at a rapid pace. Take for example this new song he dropped yesterday “Jag.” For the track, he brought out some sick collaborators in Lui Diamonds, Lord Narf, and none other than Tunji Ige for production. Makonnen jumps in the, rapping about jumping out of a Jaguar, over a quirky-weird beat served up by Ige. It’s another track in a long line of tracks he makes with the Awful Records crew, for all of our enjoyment.