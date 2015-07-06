iLoveMakonnen Shows Respect to His Mother in the New Video for “No Ma’am”

Does your mom worry about you constantly? She probably calls you up on the regular, making sure you’re staying out of trouble, doing alright, staying fed, the usual mom shit. But if your name is iLoveMakonnen, your mom is going to be calling you to check if you’re still trapping. In his new video for “No Ma’am,” Makonnen is bombarded with phone calls from his mom to check on him. Outside of the house with the friends, driving in the jeep, everywhere. The other members of the video, the blue bearded Rome Fortune and Rich The Kid also have their moms nagging them to not drive so fast. Good moms make good rappers.

Watch the video below, and watch Makonnen talk about moon technology, which we need more of, right here.