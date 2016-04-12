iLoveMakonnen Dropped Six Amazing New Songs and a Wild West Themed “Solo” Video

Today’s iLoveMakonnen’s 27th birthday, and he seems to be having a weird one, if the music he’s been posting to Soundcloud this week is any indication. Over the last two days, Makonnen has released a gaggle of sad, yearning cuts that carry his signature free-associative bent while a palpable pall of depression hangs in the background. This is especially apparent on the funereal “Sometimes,” which begins “I think my life is a joke / I might be on too many drugs / I lost so many friends / I don’t know who to hug” and spirals downward from there.

“She Don’t Call No More” and “Stay with Me Tonight” are peppier but still subtlely bummed, while the powerful ten-minute based “I Remember Makonnen” freestyle offers a panoramic snapshot of the artist in unsure times. His OVO situation didn’t pan out the way he must’ve envisioned in the classic video where he’s overwhelmed with joy hearing Drake on “Tuesday” for the first time. He doesn’t seem to know who he can trust. “I Remember Makonnen” painfully captures all of that while touching on social justice, politics, and suspicion from family that his miraculous weight loss speaks to a drug habit rather than a desire to improve his stage show. For good measure, all ten minutes of it feels like it’s unfolding in real-time. Nothing seems written down.

If that sounds too heavy, new cuts “Swimming in the Money” and “Start a New Wave” are straight-laced motivational slappers, and on a brighter note, just a little while ago, Makonnen dropped the video for the Drink More Water 6 empowerment anthem “Solo.” It is… A RIOT. Makonnen and a handful of girls are on what looks to be a ranch in serene Western terrain. His shirt is off and he’s turning up on horseback, in a stable, and out in the wilderness, one-upping the motocross vibes of the last video by taking us back to simpler times. Happy birthday, Makonnen, and thanks for bringing us so much joy over the last two years. Watch the “Solo” video and stream all of the aforementioned Soundcloud loosies below.