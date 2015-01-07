Exclusive: Stream a New Song from iLoveMakonnen Called “Super Clean”

It might not be Tuesday, but we just got our hands on the newest song from our friend (and Grammy nominated!) iLoveMakonnen. We’re calling the new song “Super Clean,” and it comes from his next EP Drink More Water 5, which is yet to have a release date. (While we wait for DMW5, you can go ahead and download Makonnen’s latest EP on iTunes here.) We’re told from our source that the song was produced by Makonnen and Phantom Power. And it sounds like flying. Specifically, as a red dragon. You are a majestic winged creature catching a thermal, the air keeping you aloft, the landscape undulating far beneath you, the dirty planet completely removed from your life. You are a red dragon, and you are super clean. You are Makonnen, and you made a new song. Fly.