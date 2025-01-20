I’m Dedicating 2025 to Solo Travel—and I’m Not Alone

Solo travel is an activity I’ve wanted to explore for years now, but I’ve yet to find the courage—or money, quite frankly—to embark on the adventure. I’ll take small day trips or book dinners for a part of one, sure. I enjoy my own company and the introspection it triggers.

But following through on my personal promise of solo traveling is a major goal for 2025—and it seems I’m not alone in this.

2025 Is the Year for Solo Travel

According to Forbes, solo Europe travels in particular are trending for this year, sparking an uptick in individuals seeking small group tours to connect with.

“For many solo travelers, the biggest worry before setting off is whether they’ll make friends,” said Sam Bruce, co-founder of Much Better Adventures, per Forbes. “But time and again, we hear from customers that it’s the people they meet who take a great trip and turn it into a truly unforgettable experience.”

Just because you might embark on your travels solo doesn’t mean you won’t meet people along the way. That’s part of the fun—especially if you’re visiting other countries and immersing yourself in different cultures.

And if you’re afraid of traveling alone, there are many great solo travel tours you can book by yourself, joining a group of like-minded individuals.

If the past few years have taught me anything, it’s that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. If you’ve been putting off your solo travel plans for some time now, maybe 2025 is your year to take the leap. You’ll be in good company.