I’m Genuinely Surprised Disney Hasn’t Jumped on the Digital TCG Craze With a ‘Lorcana’ Game Yet

With the amount of hype surrounding the Pokemon TCGP app, I’m genuinely shocked that the House of Mouse hasn’t done something similar for Lorcana. The ability to rip open digital card packs from your favorite Disney IP on the go? I know plenty of people that would go wild for something like this. So, why hasn’t it happened yet?

‘Lorcana’ Is One of the Easiest TCGs to Get Into

While my time with Lorcana has been rather limited compared to some, it’s genuinely one of the easiest to get into. Packs are readily available nearly everywhere you go. The gameplay has been simplified to its easiest form factor, giving players of all ages a chance to admire the beautiful art on these cards and play a winning hand. The conversion to a digital format could bring in plenty more players, especially seeing how well games like Disney Dreamlight Valley and Disney Speedstorm are fairing with players.

I’ve leaped Heartstone recently, alongside the pack-opening adventures of Pokemon TCGP. The simplicity of these games has made me eager to introduce my wife to a new type of game. You can only play Scrabble so many times before you want to rip your hair out. And the extent of her online gaming knowledge starts and stops with Palia, mostly. So an easy-to-learn card game? Give it to me physically or digitally, Daddy Disney.

At this point, every other card game has some form of competitive online version. Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic The Gathering, and even TCG shops themselves have games. This could be the perfect jumping point for those interested in Lorcana to make the jump into the physical card game. Growing up in the middle of nowhere, digital card games allowed me to enjoy the game while having nobody in the area to play against.

The more casual nature of Lorcana makes it the perfect type of game to jump in and out of. And honestly? I can’t imagine with the microtransactions would make Disney and Ravensburger per month. While rumor has been spinning for a while of a digital version of Lorcana, there is no concrete evidence pointing to its existence. Maybe a D23 reveal is in our future?