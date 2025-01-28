I’m Giving Less Fucks in 2025, and You Should Too

Wondering what the new “trend” is for 2025? Giving less fucks.

If you go on social media even just for a few minutes, you’ll likely be bombarded with countless “advice” videos or posts telling you how to live your life. And oftentimes, the messages in these pieces of content are conflicting and, quite frankly, dehumanizing. Like, you’re telling me I need to play games at the age of 30 just to get someone to treat me with respect? No, thank you.

But one solid piece of advice I’ve seen—and internalized for myself—is to simply stop giving a fuck…about the wrong things.

I know, I know…the world is quite literally on fire right now, and this mindset can seem insensitive in certain contexts. But what I mean by this is to stop giving your attention to petty situations and start focusing on what truly matters. Life is too precious to waste time stressing over superficial bullshit, like that friend who is constantly putting you down or those family members who criticize your every move.

Not giving a fuck means you pull back your energy from people or situations that don’t align with you. If something is out of your control, release your grip on it. If someone wants to walk out of your life, don’t stop them. If people want to judge you for the way you live your life, let them talk their shit. If your friend wants to project their insecurities onto you, politely distance yourself.

As someone who feels deeply and intensely about practically everything, I know how hard it is to stop giving a fuck. But what if, instead of caring so deeply about other people’s opinions or actions, you cared more about your own? Focus the energy elsewhere and channel all that energy in the right places and the right causes. There’s so much going on in the world right now…so many helpless people who need us to give a fuck about them. That’s where our energy should go. Not to some stranger from a dating app who canceled on you three times.

In today’s hyper-vigilant world, it’s easy to slip into a victim mindset or feed into petty drama as a distraction from the larger issues going on around us. But by embracing the art of not giving a fuck, you’re actually protecting your peace, settling into a less chaotic life, and prioritizing the things that truly matter. And for that, you’ll be rewarded.