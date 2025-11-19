‘I’m Just Grateful to Know Him’: Kevin Durant Praises Fellow D.C. Native and Rapper Wale for His New Album

Hip-hop out of Washington, D.C., doesn’t get a ton of representation. Artists like Fat Trel, Rico Nasty, Goldlink, Oddisee, and Shy Glizzy have done their part in flying the flag. But compared to Atlanta, Detroit, LA, and NY, D.C. takes a back seat. The most prominent rapper from the city is Wale, who’s been holding it down for 15+ years. Consequently, natives like Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant are quick to give him the credit he deserves. Their relationship goes back to Wale’s mixtape days, when KD lent his voice on skits for The Mixtape About Nothing. Now, he’s showing love for the new album, too.

Recently, Durant spoke to reporters (Chancellor Johnson, in particular) about his D.C. connection to Wale. Given that his album, Everything is a Lot, is finally out, what does the NBA champion think? Immediately upon being asked about him, KD grins and nods, saying he loves the question. Then, he talked about how he loves Wale’s dedication to rapping as a craft, similar to how he fixates on the craft of basketball. It’s motivating for Durant at 37 years old to keep putting in work at the highest level every night.

Videos by VICE

Kevin Durant Shows Love to Wale And His New Album

“I talked to Ralph the other day. To see people in this industry—we’re all in the entertainment business—to see people still have that energy to work on their craft every day, that’s what Wale is, he’s a craftsman,” Durant explains. “He likes to get better at his skill. Like I always say, man, that’s inspiring to me to see another OG in the game setting the tone. I’m just grateful to know him.”

Wale responds with love back to his D.C. cohort. (We still don’t know how his mom feels about the record after he reached out to her upon the album’s release.) He recently shared a screenshot of a text he sent to his mom, perhaps half-joking and half-earnestly hoping she approves of the work he’s put in. “Mommy my album just released. This is my 8th one! I’m still not a doctor or lawyer or engineer but hope I did ok. I love you,” Wale says in the text.

Regardless, it’s just good that he got everything out of his system on Everything is a Lot, like he told Billboard. “One of the underlying things is how heavy everything is in the world around me, my personal life, and the industry,” Wale told the publication. “I carried all of that with me and got it out of my system through this project.”