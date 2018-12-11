VICE
‘I’m Meant to Be a Pet,’ Today’s Comic by Margot Ferrick

petso_3_07
1544542149057-petso_3_01
1544542157014-petso_3_02
1544542166831-petso_3_03
1544542173389-petso_3_04
1544542179430-petso_3_05
1544542189078-petso_3_06
1544542196800-petso_3_07
1544542204865-petso_3_08
1544542213105-petso_3_09
1544542219795-petso_3_10
1544542227404-petso_3_11
1544542234273-petso_3_12
1544542245668-petso_3_13

Check out more of Margo’s art on her website and Instagram.

