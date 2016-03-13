Eight Hollywood Homages to Famous Paintings

It can be pretty difficult to actually see a famous painting. They’re kept in museums that relatively few people visit, or private collections that are accessible to even fewer. Images are available online, but they’re often not of the best quality, and even then the aura of the physical piece just doesn’t translate to web. Given these limitations, it’s amazing the influence that images from paintings have in all arenas of our lives—even in the movies. Photographer and filmmaker Vugar Effendi made a video of side-by-side images of classic paintings and the scenes they inspired. “Art inspires cinema, cinema inspires art,” he writes in the description of Film Meets Art. “As lover of both, I just wanted to look into films that are inspired by famous paintings throughout history. There are plenty of movies more to include, maybe for a second part in the future.”

Benjamin Haydon’s Napoleon Bonaparte and The Duelist

John Everett Millais’s Ophelia and Melancholia

Andrew Wyeth’s Christina’s World and Days of Heaven

Sandro Botticelli’s Birth of Venus and Adventures of Baron Munchausen

