Imagine Dragons Almost Got Sebastian Gorka Banned From YouTube

Conservative pundits and politicians love stadium rock—but, more often than not, stadium rock doesn’t love them back. In 2009, Glenn Beck tweeted, “New MUSE CD. Amazing. These guys are right on the money. Lyrics on target, talent off the charts. They ‘get it’. Libertarian!” The band, however, revealed they definitely weren’t fans of the right-wing television personality’s endorsement. In 2012, the same thing happened to former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan when he professed his love for Rage Against the Machine only to get called “the embodiment of the machine our music rages against” by guitarist Tom Morello. Now, with the big-headed, Bond villain accent-having former Deputy Assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka, his love for radio-ready rock’n’roll just got him temporarily booted from YouTube.

On Gorka’s radio show America First, which gets uploaded to YouTube after airing, he often uses “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons as bumper music. Journalist Jordan Uhl first pointed this out in August, to which the band’s lead singer responded on Twitter, “thanks for bringing this to my attention. I’ve never given permission for this use. Please stop playing imagine dragons on your show @SebGorka.” Months later, Reynolds followed up, saying that his label Universal had filed complaints on 42 YouTube links of Gorka’s show that featured the song. The day after Reynolds complained again, Gorka still used the song in his show.

His brazen use of the track temporarily cost him his YouTube account. On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that YouTube has banned Gorka from its platform. A YouTube spokesperson declined to say which song prompted the takedown, but told the publication that the channel “was terminated due to multiple copyright strikes.” Universal Music Publishing Group, Imagine Dragons’ publisher, was behind the copyright complaints. As of press time, Gorka’s account appears to be back online, but it does not feature any of his archived America First radio broadcasts. No word on whether or not Gorka’s music choices on the show will prove permanently “Radioactive” to the platform’s terms of service.