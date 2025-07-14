Imagine ‘The Outlast Trials’ Meets ‘Jurassic Park’. ‘Deathground’ Looks Like Pure Terror, and I Need It Right Now

4-player co-op games can take on a variety of different shapes and forms. Some of them are cutesy and adorable, like PEAK or R.E.P.O., while other times, they can be horrifyingly realistic and filled to the gills with dinosaurs that are ready to rip you apart, limb from limb. That’s what Deathground is hoping to serve up. Rather than being a goofy little experience, Deathground is looking to pull from The Outlast Trials to deliver some of the most terrifying multiplayer gaming I can imagine. As someone who was, and admittedly still is, terrified about Jurassic Park, I’m going to be screaming the whole time I play this.

Screenshot: Jaw Drop Games

I’ve Played a Lot of Different Horror Games, but ‘deathground’s Near-Photorealistic Dinosaurs Are Going To Be the End of Me

There’s a good chance that you may have heard of Deathground before. Or, there’s even a potential chance that you threw a couple of bucks at it on Kickstarter years ago. Deathground has been in development for roughly five years, and it looks like there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for Jaw Drop Games. With a potential Q3 2025 release date for Early Access, we’ve only got a few more months to wait before we can get ripped apart with our friends. Yay? I try to play the role of the brave leader, especially in games like Phasmophobia. But this one? I’m sticking in the back and running as soon as something big and terrifying comes my way.

If I’m feeling brave enough, I could attempt to tackle this solo. But I already know that my friends are going to be begging for me to play this with them, just so they can hear me squeal. Squeal, I likely shall. Deathground has also gotten David Housden on board for the soundtrack. Anyone who has played Thomas Was Alone or Q.U.B.E. 2 knows exactly what kind of magic he’s capable of, and he’s the perfect fit for something like this.

Play video Video via Jaw Drop Games on YouTube Video via Jaw Drop Games on YouTube

The fact that we aren’t even safe in lockers? I already hate everything about this. I do mean that in the most positive way possible. But I’m seriously hoping we can get some guns in this game. But, seeing as Deathground is taking a lot from The Outlast Trials, I’ll be lucky enough if I’m just fast enough to run away from the terrifying creatures that want to turn me into a snack. I’m already going to make a promise to these dinos; I likely don’t taste all that good. Go after the other people in my group first, please, and thank you.