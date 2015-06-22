Imagine This Nike Ad Wasn’t So Shitty

New Nike LeBron ad pic.twitter.com/p5Of0avA1u

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2015

Imagine you are from Cleveland.

Imagine you just watched Ohio’s Prodigal Son come up short in the NBA Finals.

Videos by VICE

Imagine you ascribe some sort of higher meaning to the relationship between winning teams and the cities they play in.

Imagine you allowed yourself for one second to believe that LeBron James would do the impossible. For your team.

Imagine reality came crashing down.

Imagine you watched it come crashing down from floor seats at Quicken Loans Arena.

Imagine Adam Silver addressing you at your lowest moment, rattling off platitudes about what a great team and city Cleveland had, before turning to hand the Larry O’Brien Trophy to the Golden State Warriors.

Imagine a multi-billion dollar shoe company told you that everyone dares to dream and sometimes it works out, but just not in your specific city because industry is fucked, or whatever.

Imagine you read the sentences “Nothing is given. Everything is earned.” and you believed it.

Imagine how sweet those new kicks look, though.

Imagine being able to afford them?