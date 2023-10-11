This VICE Editor-Beloved Chef’s Knife Is Currently on Sale for $27

You know the only thing scarier than using a mandolin? Using a dull-ass knife. It’s true what Sheryl Crow says about the first cut being the deepest. She means that metaphorically, but it’s also true that the first time you lop off a hunk of your finger in the kitchen, is not an experience you’ll ever forget. Meanwhile, what chefs say is that you’re forced to use more pressure with a dull knife, which is when things can go awry.

That’s one thing you won’t have to worry about with the affordable but ultra-slick Imarku Chef’s Knife, which “comes super sharp, has a great balance, and a fat handle,” according to editor Ian Burke, who says it’s “perfect for beginners,” and that he uses it “for everything from butchering chicken to dicing entire generations of onions and shallots.” It’s also a best-seller from our roundup of the best knives under $100, and it’s currently 55% off, making its current ridiculous price just $26.99. That crazy-low price won’t last long, though; this Prime Day event ends tonight.

Videos by VICE

The cherry on top is that this knife is tried-and-true by tons of impressed buyers, with more than 11,000 reviews averaging a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer noted that the Imarku cut “pork butt meat with no problem,” that they also “love how sharp this knife is for the price,” and that they “will purchase again.” The only even vaguely negative review we could find came from a person upset that it “did not come with a sheath, because of how sharp it is…” Then, even that person admitted he “would still give it five stars as it seems to be a good quality knife.” The proof is in the pork butt, folks.

The Imarku chef’s knife is currently 55% off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.