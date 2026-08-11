IMDB Listing May Have Just Revealed Insomniac’s Next Superhero Game

Although Insomniac Games is currently focused on launch Marvel’s Wolverine this year, a new listing has popped up online that may offer a hint about what else the studio has in production.

IMDB Listing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Goes Live

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Wolverine launches on September 15 and will deliver the next Insomniac Games single-player narrative focused superhero title. The game is poised to be Sony’s biggest title this fall and, if it’s up to the quality of Insomniac’s Spider-Man titles, then it could be a major game of the year contender when December arrives.

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Once Marvel’s Wolverine has shipped, it’s a bit of a mystery what Insomniac Games will be working on next. Previous leaks had suggested that the team might be returning to the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man for another spin-off title or standalone project, similar to Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but a new IMDB listing is pointing in another direction.

The new IMDB listing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 was spotted by SpiderManCD on X/Twitter (and reported via Insider Gaming). The listing doesn’t include many details, but it does list out the following credits:

Directors: Bryan Intihar and Ryan Smith

Peter Parker (Voice): Yuri Lowenthal

No additional cast members or producers are listed. At this point, it’s very unclear if this is new information or just a listing that has pulled the directors and lead voice from the previous installments in the franchise.

Insomniac Games has not officially announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 or responded to questions about the IMDB posting. Fans should definitely take this rumor with a grain of salt. An IMDB listing is far from official confirmation and the project shouldn’t be considered actually in production until Insomniac or Sony break the news.

If it does turn out that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is the next superhero game coming from Insomniac Games, that will disprove some earlier theories that a Venom standalone title was going to follow up the conclusion of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s story.

There have also been some rumors that, depending on the success of Marvel’s Wolverine, Insomniac might expand further into the mutant universe with an X-Men game. At this point in time, none of those rumors have been confirmed though.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise and everything else in the works at Insomniac Games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 has not been confirmed at this time. Marvel’s Wolverine launches on September 15, 2026 exclusively for the PS5.