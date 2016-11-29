Immerse Yourself in Chasms’s Ecstatic Dream in Their New Video for “Beyond Flesh”

We’ve (well, I have) written about San Francisco post-everything duo Chasms in glowing terms on more than one occasion, and for good reason: they’re wonderful. I’ve written about why before, too, but you can circumvent my babbling and see for yourself below, with our premiere of their ghostly new video for “Beyond Flesh.”

Taken from their elegantly devastating new album On The Legs Of Love Purified (which is out now on felte), the video for “Beyond Flesh” was a collaborative effort between a whole crew of artistic types, including Ides of Gemini’s Sera Timms and Them Are Us Too’s Cash Askew. The song is one of the album’s lightest, most atmospheric tracks (it gives me heavy mid-era Alcest vibes, to be honest), and, fittingly, the video mirrors its gentle gloom.

Video director Kristen Cofer explains, “For the Chasms video, I wanted to shoot in a location that was very special to me, which was a northern California beach I’ve been visiting since I was a child. Fortunately, on the day we filmed, the area was vacant of people, and so we had the beach and redwood forest to ourselves. Cash Askew (of the band Them Are Us Too) was the perfect muse for the song, and I feel like the music, location, and atmosphere all came together in perfect unison. “

Video editor Sera Timms elaborates, “Chasm’s music conveys a sense of ethereal longing. Like poetry, it seems to want to immerse the listener into a more vibrant experience of living. The natural landscapes of the sea and the forest are places where one can actually feel immersed in a place with a richness that cannot fully be taken in, so there is an ecstasy of experience in the vast natural landscape which comes with an inherent desire to have more, to be more, to reach the unknown source of ecstatic sensory perception. The editing was a weaving of Kristen’s beautiful dreamlike imagery, narrated by the form of Cash Askew’s graceful pining dance, all held in place the monoliths of Jess and Sky. Together this creates a visual landscape of stoic desire beheld by the song.”

Watch it below, and try not to float away into the ether…

Chasms live:

12.11 San Diego, CA @ The Hideout

01.12 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex w/ Deafheaven, HEALTH & Wif

