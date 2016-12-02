Immerse Yourself in Childish Gambino’s Funk Experience ‘Awaken, My Love!’ Now

Since teasing the music world with “Redbone” and “Me and Your Mama”, two of the biggest tunes this quarter, Donald Glover is now back in full force with the release of his third album under the Childish Gambino moniker, Awaken, My Love!



It’s a highly funk and soul-influenced effort, and some fans may be surprised by the departure it makes from Gambino’s previous sound as it includes absolutely no rapping and a great deal of Prince worship. That’s definitely not a bad thing, however, as Glover makes the expansion of his catalogue like light work, with strong vocals and an experimental new sound that gives the project a feel unlike anything else you’ll have heard this year.



As we reported earlier this week, you can buy Awaken, My Love! on virtual reality vinyl (I don’t know either), or if holograms aren’t your jam, give it a whirl below:



