IMYRMIND Flips Club Rhythms on Their Ass for His Debut Album on Money $ex Records

If you live and breathe by conventional four-to-the-floor house music, now would be a good time to leave. However, if you enjoy the more adventurous side of club music, where traditional kick drums are unraveled and reinterpreted, welcome to the party—IMYRMIND’s party. Landing on Money $ex Records, a relentless breeding ground for off-beat electronic rhythms, the German producer and DJ is about to release his debut album Uniwersum Luxus. Stuffed into a double-vinyl pack, the record’s a joyride of dusty slaps that groove between blunted hip-hop beats and porous synthwork. It’s more likely to inspire zany body movements than rabid dancefloor fist pumps. This is a good thing, by the way.

All in all, the album rules, and we’re thrilled to have a full stream of the record below for your streaming pleasure. We also caught up with IMYRMIND, to find out, what’s going on in his mind. Read along while you listen to the music, and per the artist’s advice over email, “dim the lights, smoke a little, and then go for wodka and polish pickes with a pack of cigs.”

THUMP: Tell us a little bit about your relationship with M$R. What initially attracted you to the label’s affinity for the eclectic, twisted take on club music?

IMYRMIND: A “twisted take on club music” kind of sums it up really well. When I personally look at the past work Glenn, Max, and Markus have done with the label, it was never really about “pure” club music, as in music that would only work in a club environment or something. That was never the label’s appeal. All of them have so much going on musically and feel at home in several genres, so it’s only natural that the music [on their label] comes out sounding the way it does. It’s the same with me; I felt at home [at M$R] right away and still do. I don’t really think of it as a “label,” but more just three friends of mine who accidentally happen to make some of the dopest shit I’ve ever heard. It’s definitely inspiring and musically I couldn’t think of a better situation to be in .

I’ve always noticed a lot of your tracks have really out-there titles. Is there a story behind that?

It started as a counterpart to typical track titles in electronic music I guess. Often producers try to give some sort of emotional value to their music with the titles but end up with that content-pregnant soap opera shit that everybody forgets instantly, whereas a title like “Donnerscheide 57,” is very cryptic from the start. It can be a little funny and has a nice overall aesthetic to it. ̄\_(^^)_/ ̄

What kind of trip are you trying to take the listener on with the album?

It’s not really a chapter-based story with long intense scenes and detailed dialogue. This record was a process for me really, and it’s very hectic at some points, so it’s more of a collage. It’s kind of like a a subway ride through the city, where I point at stuff at each station for a second, and in the moment you’re into it, but then the train leaves and we’re going some place else. I’m trying to evolve from this but for now this is what you get.

Buy the record on OYE Records.