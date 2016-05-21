In a Pure Thriller, Hibs Win Their First Scottish Cup Final in 114 Years

Got the winning goal on video didn’t I #HibsVsRangers #Hibs #ScottishCupFinal pic.twitter.com/bgIA4tJduk

— Danny Taylor ✌️ (@Danny_Taylor8) May 21, 2016

Some things are just worth the wait—even a century-long wait. Today, in the Scottish Cup Final, the always-a-bridesmaids Hibernian went up against perennial favorites Rangers, and squeaked out a victory in the final seconds of stoppage time. It was the first time in 114 years that they raised the hardware, and the fans couldn’t be more grateful—or riotous, depending on how you look at it.



Yes, Hibs fans took to the field in glee, swarming, jumping up and down, and even mounting the goal posts:

Major crowd trouble at end of #ScottishCupFinal btwn Hibs and Rangers fans pic.twitter.com/aU9elvavBN

— Paul Ward (@paulward21) May 21, 2016

Some saw it as reckless and dangerous, as horse-mounted police took to the field to corral the raid. But others saw this moment as a well-earned victory for Hibs fans, with some fans crying out “classism” at commentators’ pejorative comments.

“Feral”

“Awful”

“Disgraceful” Words used by @SkySports to describe Hibs fans. But it’s really code for what they think of the working class

— MM (@mmunro91) May 21, 2016

Ultimately, regardless of the fans behavior, the moment was historic, as Hibs had settled second place 10 times in the past 114 years, while bigger, more popular clubs Celtic and Rangers took first—and the title—36 and 33 times respectively. They left little room for anyone else, and Hibs certainly carved out a space for themselves in the record books.

The final results might even betray the full excitement on the day, as Hibs captain David Gray snuck in the above-goal (link probably to be taken down by The Man soon) in the second minute of stoppage time to seal the glorious win. It was a clean corner kick to a direct header, that left the keeper no option, but to rake the ball out of the net.

The best goal of the match, however, belonged to Rangers, as Andy Halliday received a pass in double coverage only to split two and send in a searing rocket of a goal with his left foot, well behind the 18-yard box. The side netting nearly asked Halliday for his autograph after being brutalized by him.

But despite trading goals early on, Hibernian would have the day over the Rangers—114 years in the making.

