In Dick Move, Ajax Player Fakes Stopping for Teammate’s Injury Only to Slip By Defender

Come on, man. We already know that flopping is a pandemic in soccer, but you don’t have to start selling other people’s flops to distract the opposite team. That’s straight-up devious.

In Ajax’s game against Sparta in Holland’s Eredivisie today, Ajax center back Joël Veltman did some dirt on Sparta by pointing at his fellow injured player, rolling around on the pitch (probably a flop), in order to distract his defender. The defender—understandably, sportsmanly—stopped and turned around to check on the wellbeing of his fellow human. And that’s when the little snake Veltman saw an opening. He just cruised on by the empathetic Sparta player and went for goal.

Veltman got a bit of his just desserts as his run didn’t result in anything. But still, dude—really?