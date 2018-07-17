In Drought-Stricken Australia it’s Cheaper for Cows to Eat Watermelon Than Hay

Throughout the east coast of Australia, dire drought conditions have led to a surge in the cost of hay, forcing farmers to feed their cattle watermelons as a surreal substitute.

The ABC has reported that one farmer, Michael Sweeney, has taken up a free offer of melons to feed his 100 cows on his drought-affected property in the Victorian high-country. After some initial trepidation he said the cattle have embraced their fruitarian diet and are now “eating the fruit, rind and all.”

As Michael told the ABC, “They were sort of looking at it, going ‘where’s me hay? As most new things they’ll take a few days to get used to it and hopefully get into it.”

Compared to the rising price of hay, the cost of melons was roughly a quarter of the price. A Victorian transport company has started donating free watermelons after having seen the consequences of the dry conditions cripple farmers.

Company owner Kat Gration told the ABC, “farmers are very proud people but this is a serious time of year, people are shooting their stock.”

The ABC reported that animal nutritionists did not raise any concerns regarding the wellbeing of the cattle, but did address the low dietary worth of watermelon as compared to hay.

However, the nutritionists have raised concerns over feeding cattle watermelons that aren’t fit for human consumption as they may have been sprayed with harmful chemicals that might create issues when the animals are slaughtered for meat.