In ‘Esoteric Ebb,’ My Cleric Fought a Seagull and Learned About Law From a Devil -- I’m in (Demo Impressions)

As I scrolled the Esoteric Ebb pre-determined builds and saw “Unstable Cleric,” I knew. So, my Cleric is, simply put, an easily rattled but endlessly charming little guy. Something happened that landed him in the morgue — with a scattered recollection of how he got there. Then, the Voices came. Dexterity, Strength, Charisma, Constitution, Intelligence, and Wisdom. All with their own opinions, all annoying as hell (in a fun way).

So, Esoteric Ebb revealed itself as I looked around in the morgue, indulging the curiosity of my immediate surroundings. Nearby, I could pray at a shrine I had to remove rotting apples from. A zombie kept me from exploring deeper into the area, to which the Voices pondered if, legally (and ethically), the utility of the zombie was in violation of one of Norvik’s regulations. …The zombie seemed to be working against its will, after all.

Videos by VICE

Esoteric Ebb has Disco Elysium vibes, of course. But, it masterfully adds the depth and complexity of a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Full of all the requisite insanity that comes with. Every interaction you have — be it with the world or its characters — feels consequential. You can gain a roster of spells and cantrips, all of which can lead to dialogue options and actions that could help you. Or at least make you laugh because Esoteric Ebb is also hilarious.

Screenshot: Raw Fury

‘Esoteric ebb’ is everything i wanted and so much more

It may just be a demo, but already, there’s so much depth to play with. There’s no such thing as a wasted moment in Esoteric Ebb. From dialogue options, to lore (complete with added tooltips to further explain the underlying story elements), to player agency. Everything just sings. I talked about the law of the land with a devil who explained that “Evil” as an alignment doesn’t always mean “senseless destruction and death.”

Sure, your main “motivation” is uncovering the reason behind an explosion at a tea shop. But, you organically come across so many opportunities for wacky side adventures. Additionally, Esoteric Ebb has a lot to say about certain political nuances! Subtle commentaries on class and even race make the world feel more alive. Also, you can be the world’s biggest clueless goofball. All of that to say: Esoteric Ebb has a demo you can play right now. If you love D&D or Disco Elysium? You’ll be right at home here. I can’t wait for the full game so I can fully brag about the fullness of the overall experience.