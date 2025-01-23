In-Flight Sports Betting Could Soon Be a Thing. Because We All Need That.

Every time I get on an airplane, I am amazed at how far we’ve come. From television screens on the back of the seats to WiFi capabilities and actual food on flights, it’s hard not to be impressed by the offerings — which at least partially explains why flights are so damn expensive nowadays.

We’re on the verge of another major advancement, though I’m not sure if this one is really necessary. DraftKings and Delta announced a partnership earlier this month, and one of the ideas for said collaboration involves in-flight betting. The first state that appears to be interested is Connecticut, which saw Rep. Christopher Rosario introduce a bill this week to legalize in-flight betting for flights originating from the state.

When the two parties announced its partnership, a Delta spokesperson said that “the ability to gamble is not currently part of that exploration” regarding in-flight accessibility. This legislation in Connecticut is the first hint of what could come with this partnership. Rosario told Front Office Sports this move aims to keep the state “competitive in the sports betting market.”

Sports betting is literally everywhere. Commercials, billboards, social media, you name it. Every sportsbook is out there trying to get you to sign up. New Jersey alone has brought in more than $51 million since legalizing it in 2018. It’s no surprise, then, that these businesses are looking to capitalize everywhere and anywhere, including at 10,000 feet.

Rosario’s bill says that in-flight gambling would have to comply with the state’s regulations and that one percent of the wagering revenue from this new income stream would go toward public education.

This will likely be a highly debated topic within the courts as more and more states move to legalize this tremendously popular form of betting. Opponents will point to this being a dangerous way of fueling gambling addicts who are in a plane and essentially trapped in their seats for who knows how long with a gambling ad scrolling across the screen in front of them. Meanwhile, proponents are no doubt seeing endless dollar signs.