In Her New Video, Mykki Blanco Seeks an Escape from American White Supremacy in Greece

Earlier this year, Mykki Blanco started the label Dogfood Music Group and presented one of the most interesting releases of the year with C-ORE, a compilation from the label featuring music from signees Yves Tumor, Violence and PsychoEgyptian. The release came with a statement from the crew, declaring their intent to disrupt the “singular image of ‘African American Music.’”

One of Blanco’s two contributions to that record was the aggressive banger, “Coke White, Starlight.” Now that terrific track has a video to match, courtesy of LA director Tristan Patterson, where the main character is drugged, explores Greece’s oceans, and stabs an octopus.

In an interview with Dazed Blanco reveals that she and Patterson have a forthcoming feature-length film project, which explains the “to be continued…” at the end of the video.

In response to the question, “Why did you choose to shoot in Greece specifically?” Blanco talks about wanting to escape America and its white supremacy, “only to [realize] Europe has a refugee crisis teeming with xenophobia.” Yet, to Blanco, Greece seems to offer a sense of possibility: “It’s akin to a very warped reality in which you’re only escaping yourself but also re-creating yourself in this other society that is financially crumbling,” she explains.

In the interview, Blanco also speaks about drug-related problems within the LGBTQ community in NYC and London, the Greek neo-fascist party Golden Dawn, internment camps for transgender sex workers, and more—it’s a really good read, and we highly recommend checking it out.



