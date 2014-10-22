In Japan, A Humanoid Robot Conducted A Symphony Of Lights

What would a classical concerto look like in a society run by androids? For one thing, it might look a lot like The Light Orchestra With Pepper, an experiential robo-performance created by Japanese digital art collective teamLab for Japan’s Pepper Tech Festival.

In The Light Orchestra, the audience becomes an illuminated audio visualizer guided by Pepper, the “first humanoid robot designed to live with humans.” Pepper speaks enthusiastically to the crowd in Japanese, preparing them for their part in the light show. Conducted by the mechanized swishes and flicks of Pepper’s baton, minimal electronic music pours from the stage. Bright lightbulbs held by audience members flash in time to the tune, creating a luminous wave that overtakes the whole theater.

We might not mind letting Skynet take over, if our future robot overlords will let us attend mesmerizing shows like these. Experience the illuminated robo-concert for yourself, below:

