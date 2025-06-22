In Just a Few Days, This VTuber Charity Is About to Raise $6,000

Earlier this week, Waypoint covered a charity event involving dozens of VTubers raising funds for the American Civil Liberties Union. Now, in the course of six days, the fundraiser is about to cross the threshold into $6,000 raised. That’s right: VTubers Against ICE has smashed its $2,500 fundraising goal, with a new ceiling set for $7,500.

VTuber fans are dropping hundreds of dollars against ICE

Screenshot: Tiltify

Also called “VTvsICE,” the VTubers Against ICE initiative originally began as a small event by one VTuber for the ACLU. The fundraiser was organized in response to protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles. Since then, VTvsICE has ballooned into dozens of VTubers engaging in various streams across Twitch on the ACLU’s behalf.

Haven’t heard about VTvsICE yet? The charity remains primarily organized on Bluesky under the hashtags #VTvsICE2025 and #VTvsICE, although the initiative has since spread its wings over to Twitter via certain participating VTubers.

According to the fundraiser’s Tiltify page, 70 campaigns from various VTubers are currently active, with 82 members signed up in total. Many individuals have dropped hundreds of dollars for the ACLU; the top donation clocks in at $538.39. Given VTubers Against ICE plans to run until August 1st, it seems almost certain that the charity will break $10,000 in due time.

While Twitter remains the de facto social media hub for American VTubing among major agencies and corporations, VTvsICE was primarily kicked off by smaller, independent VTubers across Bluesky. The wider internet has long suggested Bluesky, once positioned as the future alternative to Twitter, may not be up to the task. This seems likely given likes, posts, and follows are all declining on the platform, alongside overall use.

Screenshot: VTubers Against ICE

But if VTvsICE proves anything, it’s that a decline in users does not mean a death in relevancy. It seems we’re entering an era where Bluesky exists alongside Twitter as a smaller social media app that can nonetheless punch above its weight. Yes, one could ask whether VTvsICE would see even more success if it had a major foothold on Twitter. But nearly $6,000 raised by a platform supposedly going through an existential crisis, per Mark Cuban? Not bad.

Regardless of how you feel about Bluesky, the VTubing community on there is one to watch. Its importance isn’t about to go away. In the meantime, you can donate to VTubers Against ICE via Tiltify now.