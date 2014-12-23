In Part Two of Our Jersey Club Documentary, We Explore the Genre’s Second Wave

In Part Two of our three-part SUB.Culture series on the vibrant Jersey Club scene, we look at the genre’s leading second-generation producers. In order to understand how this next wave of talents is pushing the sound in new and exciting directions, we meet DJ Jayhood-the self-proclaimed king of booty bounce music, a sparse-yet-catchy form of Jersey Club that has been further popularized by artists like Mike Gip and Kayy Drizz. We hang out with DJ Lil Man, who elaborates on the importance of dance to Jersey Club culture. We also examine the impact of the scene’s breakout stars, Nadus and DJ Sliink. Both DJs have incorporated other genres to create their own breed of Jersey Club while opening the doors for other producers to be seen and heard by a worldwide audience. These artists have inspired third and fourth generations of Jersey Club producers-who, thanks to the genre’s current popularity, dwell far beyond New Jersey’s borders.

Music from the Second Generation:

Videos by VICE

Bunny Hop – DJ Lilman

Jodie – Moments In Heartbreak (DJ Jayhood Remix)

DJ Sliink – Follow The Leader (Cartel Music Single – 2012)

Lloyd Banks – I Don’t Deserve You ft. Jeremih (DJ Jayhood & Nadus Remix)

Robin S. – “Show Me Love” (Mike Gip Jersey Club Remix Part 2)

Fiinesse – Can’t Get Enough ft. Mike Gip

