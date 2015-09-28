In Photos: A Call For Justice On the Streets of Mexico City for ‘More Than’ 43 Missing

Saturday, September 26, 2015, marked one year since a group of teachers college students came under attack by police in southern Mexico. By the next morning, six people were killed and 43 young men were disappeared. The 43 who haven’t been seen since quickly became a symbol for a broader call in Mexico for justice for all of the country’s tens of thousands of missing people. Many of the victims are kidnapped by drug cartels or forcibly disappeared by state forces such as police or military.

Earlier in the week, the administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto announced the formation of a special prosecutor’s office for disappeared, in response to mounting domestic and international pressure over the missing 43. These are scenes from the Saturday demonstration for the “more than” missing 43 in Mexico City. Thousands marched from the presidential residence Los Pinos to the central Zócalo square in the heart of historic center of the capital, and similar protests were held around the world.

“I will never get tired of marching for my son, in this year of impunity,” Joaquina García, whose son is among the 43 missing, told VICE News.

