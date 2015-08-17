In Photos: Deadly Heat Waves Scorch Europe, the Middle East, and Asia

VICE News is closely tracking global environmental change. Check out the Tipping Point blog here.
Coming off its hottest year ever and fueled by a “Godzilla” El Niño, Planet Earth keeps getting hotter and hotter, with NASA reporting that last month was the hottest July on record.
Around the globe last month, and continuing into early August, high temperatures led to deaths and hospitalizations, brought electric generation to a halt, and sent angry protesters into the streets demanding relief.
Germany tied its all time temperature record of 104.5 degrees the first week of August, according to Weather Underground, and Berlin hit 102 degrees, its highest temperature ever. Poland was forced to cut power for the first time since the 1980s and the city of Wroclaw set an all-time high temperature of 102 degrees on August 8th.
Nearly 100 people died in Egypt, as temperatures topped 114 degrees, according to the Associated Press
The Iraqi government declared in mid-July an official holiday as the mercury topped 120 degrees in Baghdad. Thousands of protesters took to Tahrir Square in Baghdad to protest a lack of electricity a few weeks later.
In late late July, a “heat dome” settled over Iran and the heat index skyrocketed to 165 degrees, the second hottest heat index ever recorded, according to the Washington Post.
Fifty-five people died in Japan last month from the heat, according to government data, and Tokyo sweated through eight straight days of 95 degree weather, double the previous number of extremely hot days.
Temperatures in South Korea hit an all-time high the first week of August with dozens of dozens of deaths reported. A 2012 study published in Environmental Health Perspectives found that mortality in South Korea rose over 4 percent during extreme heat waves.
Attributing specific extreme weather to climate change remains a challenge, but the science to do so is getting better and better. In July, a team of international scientists brought together by Climate Central concluded that “it is virtually certain” that the heat wave that struck Europe in early July was more likely now due to climate change.
“Climate change is already making heat waves more frequent, more intense and longer-lasting,” Heidi Cullen, chief scientist at Climate Central, told VICE News. “If we do nothing to reduce emissions, extreme summer heat will become the new normal.”