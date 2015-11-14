In Photos: Dramatic Images Show Aftermath of Paris Terror Attacks

Gunmen and bombers killed more than 100 people in Paris in a series of coordinated attacks at locations around the city on Friday evening, including busy restaurants, bars, the city’s biggest soccer stadium, and a concert hall.
“This is a horror,” a visibly shaken president François Hollande said in a midnight television address to the nation before chairing an emergency cabinet meeting.
The death toll will likely rise, after police ended a raid on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, where gunmen had taken hundreds of concertgoers hostage. BFMTV reports that police have stormed the concert hall, where they killed at least two attackers and report that there may be as many as 100 dead inside the venue alone.
President Barack Obama went on television shortly after the Paris attacks on Friday night, as a death toll in the dozens kept climbing, to call the assault “outrageous” and offer US support to France, “our oldest ally.”